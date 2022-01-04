Tue, Jan 04, 2022

Djokovic says he has 'exemption permission' for Australia

Published: Jan 04,202205:02 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got an exemption permission to travel to Australia.

Novak Djokovic (Credit: AP)
Novak Djokovic (Credit: AP)
Melbourne:
Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got "an exemption permission" to travel to Australia.

Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.

If he plays at the year's first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations