PKL: Nabibakhsh helps Bengal pip Jaipur

Bangalore :

Maninder Singh (13 points – 12 raid points and 1 tackle point) delivered a captain’s performance for Bengal while Iranian all-rounder Nabibakhsh (10 points – 7 raid points and 3 tackle points) – stood up when it mattered the most. Arjun Deshwal (16 raid points) was the only bright spark in an otherwise disappointing effort from Jaipur.





Deshwal could have clinched the winning points (5) for Pink Panthers in the last raid of the contest, but was stunningly tackled by Nabibakhsh and Maninder. Warriors began the match on a strong note, inflicting the first ‘All Out’ in the seventh minute to open up a 5-point cushion.The title holder had the Maninder-Nabibakhsh combination to thank as it came up with multiple-point raids.





Warriors skipper Maninder had a memorable night as he reached 800 raid points in Pro Kabaddi history. Deshwal, with his successful raids, ensured Jaipur stayed within touching distance of Bengal, which led 18-14 at the half-time break.





Raiders Maninder and Deshwal picked up from where they left off, completing their ‘Super 10s’ in the second period. With just five minutes remaining, Bengal held a slender 3-point advantage but Jaipur reduced the deficit with a successful tackle.





A failed tackle by Warriors made it a 1-point game with a Pink Panthers raid remaining. However, Nabibakhsh, with help from Maninder, pinned down Deshwal for a ‘Super Tackle’ in the deciding move. In the second match of the day, Patna Pirates eked out a 31-30 triumph over the winless Telugu Titans. Tamil Thalaivas, which is on a three-game unbeaten streak in PKL Season 8, will lock horns with UP Yoddha on Tuesday.