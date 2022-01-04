Chennai boy runs marathon for a cause

Chennai :

A running enthusiast, Jai Aswani has been into various social causes from the age of 9. On New Year’s eve, the 19-year-old completed a 110 km marathon with Milind Soman in Rajasthan. The run was part of the Last Long Run 2021 hosted by Milind Soman. This run was to spread awareness on good health. A student of Hindustan College of Arts and Science, Jai says, “I never thought I would have a passion for running, but ever since I met Milind Soman, I have been thrilled by the idea and making difference to people’s lives just by running. This is the third time I am running such a long distance to spread awareness on good health.”