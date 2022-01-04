Chennaiyin coach Bandovic hails team’s spirit in win

Chennai :

After suffering reverses at the hands of Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin responded in style against Jamshedpur to return to winning ways. Polish forward Lukasz Gikiewicz’s 31st minute header – his maiden goal on Indian shores – proved to be the difference between the two clubs at the final whistle.





“I think we were very good tactically. We showed great discipline and concentration. It was difficult for the boys as we were playing after two losses. My players give everything for the team in every match and that makes me proud. We had problems before this game, but the effort and the spirit of the players were great,” Bandovic said after the contest.





“Ariel [Borysiuk] is injured while [Nerijus] Valskis could not be used. [Vladimir] Koman was sick all night (referring to Saturday night) and we didn’t know if he would be able to play or not. That is why we had to take him off; he couldn’t stay [on the pitch] anymore,” added Bandovic, who has guided CFC to 14 points from its first nine fixtures.





Meanwhile, Gikiewicz had some strong words to say following his game-clinching goal against Jamshedpur. “It was important to win the match. I am happy that I scored. I want to thank all the haters who send me a lot of messages. They don’t understand football, but they like to send private messages.” The 34-year-old had been targeted on social media for his barren run in the first eight matches of ISL 2021-22.





Odisha stuns Mumbai City





Odisha FC completed a scintillating second-half comeback to record an impressive 4-2 ISL Season 8 win over Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Monday.





Aridai Cabrera (4’) scored an early goal for Odisha, but Mumbai City midfielder Ahmed Jahouh (11’) quickly brought the match on level terms with a superb finish. Igor Angulo (38’) then headed MCFC into the lead before Jerry Mawihmingthanga (70’ & 77’) struck a memorable brace to hand the advantage back to OFC. Jonathas de Jesus(89’) put the result beyond any doubt by netting the fourth goal for Odisha.