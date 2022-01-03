Lukasz Gikiewicz nets winner for Chennaiyin FC

Chennai :

Chennaiyin FC began the New Year on a high as it got the better of Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in a closely-contested Indian Super League 2021-22 match at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Sunday.





With its fourth victory of the season, Chennaiyin, which had gone down to Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC in its previous two games, snapped the losing streak. Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz bagged his maiden ISL goal via a thumping header in the 31st minute to hand CFC an important three points.





After conceding as many as eight goals in its last three fixtures, the ‘Marina Machans’ managed to keep a clean sheet against a quality rival. The Anirudh Thapa-led Chennaiyin now has 14 points from nine matches while Jamshedpur remains on 13 points off the same number of games as its opponent.





Having made just six changes to the starting line-up before Sunday’s clash, CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic opted for three alterations in the eleven. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was dropped following his indifferent form, with the experienced Debjit Majumder replacing him between the sticks.





Central defender Sajid Dhot, whose arrival from Odisha FC was announced only on Sunday afternoon, made the grade straightaway while Lukasz returned in the final third of the pitch. JFC was the brighter of the two teams in the initial stages as Len Doungel and danger man Greg Stewart had a pop at goal.





Jamshedpur goalkeeper TP Rehenesh was hardly tested in the opening 30 minutes, but couldn’t prevent Chennaiyin from taking the lead just past the half-hour mark. Vladimir Koman delivered a delicious free-kick into the 18-yard box as Gikiewicz headed the ball past Rehenesh, who was beaten at the near post.





CFC, which defended for its life, held on to the one-goal advantage heading into the breather. Past the hour mark, Chennaiyin had the opportunity to double its lead, but a Mirlan Murzaev free-kick, from just outside the box, was parried over by Rehenesh.





Chasing an equaliser, Jamshedpur had three shots at goal in the 73rd minute but its efforts did not bear fruit. Substitute Ishan Pandita could have made it 1-1 but failed to make contact with the ball when he was just about five yards away.





In the first match on Sunday, Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa played out a 2-2 draw at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco. The match was marred by refereeing errors.



