Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana edges out Gujarat in thriller

Bangalore :

Skipper Vikash Kandola (11 points – 10 raid points and 1 tackle point) and Meetu (10 raid points) scored a ‘Super 10’ each to help Haryana Steelers edge out Gujarat Giants 38-36 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 thriller here on Sunday.





Haryana held a massive 12-point advantage (22-10) at the half-time interval only to trail by 3 points with a few minutes remaining on the clock.





Gujarat raider Rakesh was at his menacing best during a 19-point performance, but unfortunately ended up on the losing side.





The closely-fought fixture was a match of two halves, with Haryana dominating the first period and Gujarat being the better team in the second phase.





In another clash, skipper Pawan Sehrawat (11 points) led his team from the front as Bengaluru Bulls defeated Puneri Paltan 40-29.