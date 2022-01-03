Jansen gets maiden ODI call-up for India series

Johannesburg :

Young fast bowler Marco Jansen on Sunday received his maiden ODI call-up as South Africa named a 17-member squad for the three-match series against India beginning January 19.





The 21-year-old Jansen, who made his Test debut in the Boxing Day match against India in Centurion, has found his way into the South Africa squad that will bed by Temba Bavuma.





Experienced pacer Anrich Nortje will miss the ODIs as well after being left out of the Tests due to a recurring injury. Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala and Zubayr Hamza have retained their spots in the squad, which also includes Quinton de Kock.





SQUAD: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne