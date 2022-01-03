Ring of fire

Johannesburg :

The formidable and consistent India team has a date with history in the New Year as it takes on an out-of-sorts South Africa in the second Test, beginning Monday, in pursuit of a maiden series win in the ‘Rainbow Nation’.





After breaching South Africa’s fortress – Centurion – in the Boxing Day Test, the Virat Kohli-led side would look to defend the ‘Bull Ring’ bastion, which has been a ‘home’ away from home for India. It was at this very venue where India laid the foundation in 2018 for one of the best teams in Test cricket history.





A Test victory at the Wanderers would reaffirm Kohli’s status as one of the greatest India captains of all-time in the longest format. Host South Africa, which suffered a crushing 113-run defeat in the series opener only a few days ago, could find it extremely difficult to stop an India squad that is oozing confidence.





Quinton de Kock’s sudden retirement from red-ball cricket is a body blow for the Dean Elgar-captained South Africa, which is set to hand dashing wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickleton a debut.





The new kid on the block will have his task cut out while facing the India pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Fast bowler Duanne Olivier, who is expected to replace Wiaan Mulder, will not have it easy on his comeback, against an India batting unit that would be keen to give a better account of itself after a not-so-great show in the first Test. However, he will have the company of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, who looked good in the rain-affected Centurion match. Heading into the contest on the back of a comprehensive win, India is likely to stick to the same playing eleven.





Shardul Thakur could again get the nod for his all-round abilities, with offie Ravichandran Ashwin being the only spinner on the seamer-friendly conditions.





In the batting department, the experienced duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will get another opportunity to show what they have up their sleeve. Skipper Kohli would again have his eyes fixed on the three-figure mark, having last reached the landmark in Test matches back in November 2019.





Opening batters KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got India off to a terrific start in the first innings of the opening Test, hitting a century and fifty respectively. The Karnataka pair would hope to replicate the same in the second match while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant would look to create a positive impact at No.6.