SRMIST sports teams’ wins ensure Khelo India University Games berth

Chennai :

The SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) sports teams enjoyed a fruitful run recently, making it to the podium thrice in the last month.





While the women’s and men’s volleyball sides came up trumps in their respective South Zone competitions, the men’s badminton team finished runner-up in its zonal event, but created history by winning a national berth.





Host SRMIST defended its title in style in the South Zone Inter-University Women’s Volleyball Tournament 2021-22, which was held here between December 13 and 16 last year. The University remained unbeaten through the course of the ‘League’ stage, winning all three of its matches.





By virtue of the victory, the SRMIST women’s team qualified for the National Inter-University Tournament 2021-22. Meanwhile, SRMIST emerged triumphant in the South Zone Inter-University Men’s Volleyball Tournament by maintaining a three-match winning streak in the ‘League’ phase. As a result of its first-place effort, the SRMIST men’s team made the cut for the National Inter-University Volleyball Tournament 2021-22.





The South Zone event was hosted by SRMIST from December 18 to 23 last year. In the South Zone Inter-University Men’s Badminton tournament that was organised at the KL University in Andhra Pradesh, SRMIST clinched a silver medal after going down to Jain University (Karnataka) in the final.





Following a runner-up finish, SRMIST sealed a berth in the All India Inter-University Games and Khelo India University Games, a first for a Tamil Nadu team.