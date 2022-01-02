Virat Kohli has been phenomenal despite all the noise, see him scoring big runs soon: Rahul Dravid

Johannesburg :

India Test skipper Virat Kohli has been phenomenal despite ''all the noise around him'' and will soon be scoring big runs, head coach Rahul Dravid said on Sunday, backing the superstar batter who has been locked in a war of words with the BCCI over the way his white-ball captaincy tenure ended.





What has added to the drama is Kohli not turning up for pre-match media interactions ever since contradicting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's description of the sequence of events that followed his decision to relinquish T20 captaincy and subsequent removal as ODI skipper.





''I know there's been a lot of noise on other issues outside of the group, even leading into this particular Test match. But honestly, in terms of keeping the morale high, it's not been very difficult because it's been led by the skipper himself,'' Dravid said on the eve of the second Test against the Proteas here.





What has added to the drama is Kohli not turning up for pre-match media interactions ever since contradicting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's description of the sequence of events that followed his decision to relinquish T20 captaincy and subsequent removal as ODI skipper.





''I know there's been a lot of noise on other issues outside of the group, even leading into this particular Test match. But honestly, in terms of keeping the morale high, it's not been very difficult because it's been led by the skipper himself,'' Dravid said on the eve of the second Test against the Proteas here.