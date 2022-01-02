Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for Covid-19

Paris :

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is among four players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team's French Cup game on Monday night.





PSG added that one staff member also had COVID-19 in a statement on Saturday night. None of them were named at that point, but in a further statement on the team's medical news Sunday the club named Messi, left back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.





Lionel Messi is among four players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team's French Cup game



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/fZ4oMgVXcp — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022





PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes.





Last year's runner-up Monaco was in action later Sunday at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.





Monaco said Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.