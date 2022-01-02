Gokul bowls Jaya Group to 5-wicket victory

Chennai :

Fielding first, Jaya Education Group bowled Parthasarathy out for a paltry 93 in 27.3 overs, courtesy of Gokul’s match-winning effort. Jaya Education Group knocked off the runs in 21.1 overs while losing five wickets in the run-chase.





BRIEF SCORES:III Division: Parthasarathy MCC 93 in 27.3 overs (S Gokul 5/27) lost to Jaya Education Group RC 99/5 in 21.1 overs (V Hari Prasath 33*, S Prabhu 33*)