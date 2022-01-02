Former TN player and coach Stephen no more

Chennai :

He was 88 years old. Stephen represented Tamil Nadu from 1954 to 1968, and travelled with the team to Sri Lanka (it was then called Ceylon), Singapore and Malaysia to participate in international-level tournaments. He also donned the Indian Railways jersey during his playing days. Stephen later worked as a coach with the Tamil Nadu senior men’s team, Railways, ICF Sports Council and ICF Institute – all between 1970 and 1980.