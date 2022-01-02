Man City earns thrilling 2-1 win at Arsenal

London :

City extended its winning run to 11 matches, but was made to toil until deep into stoppage time by the Gunners. A 5-0 thrashing to City when the sides last met in August saw Arsenal off to its worst start to a league season in 67 years.





But Mikel Arteta’s men showed why they deservedly led at half-time through Bukayo Saka’s seventh goal of the season. Riyad Mahrez levelled from the penalty spot before Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes stupidly got himself sent off for two quick-fire bookings just before the hour mark.





And the 10 men just failed to hold out for a point when Rodri poked home from close range after Aymeric Laporte’s shot was blocked. Plastic bottles rained down on the Spaniard as he celebrated, with the Arsenal supporters furious as they voiced their frustration at the officiating after seeing a penalty appeal of their own waved away in the first half.





The first big decision to go against the home side came on 12 minutes when Martin Odegaard went down as he tried to round City goalkeeper Ederson. Gabriel Martinelli’s form has played a big part in Arsenal’s resurgence in recent weeks, but it was a day of missed opportunities for the Brazilian. But Arsenal did get the half-time lead it deserved when winger Saka swept home Kieran Tierney’s pass into the bottom corner.





Arsenal was furious when Stuart Attwell was sent to review Granit Xhaka’s pull on Bernardo Silva seven minutes after the break when he had not been for Odegaard’s penalty appeal. Mahrez made no mistake from the spot in his final City appearance for a while due to his participation in the African Cup of Nations with Algeria. The game then turned in the course of an incredible 60 seconds.





City went on to dominate possession without creating many big chances and grabbed the winner in uncharacteristic fashion. Laporte made the most of a hopeful ball into the 18-yard box and the ricochet fell kindly for midfielder Rodri to prod past the helpless Aaron Ramsdale.