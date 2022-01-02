CFC looks to snap 2-game losing run

Chennai :

An out-of-form Chennaiyin FC would look to snap its losing streak when it takes on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 contest at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.





Chennaiyin is not in the best of shape heading into the challenging Jamshedpur assignment, having suffered defeats to Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC in its previous two matches. After making a rollicking start, JFC has slowed down a bit recently, splitting the spoils with Kerala and Bengaluru.





Chennaiyin (11 points from 8 matches) will climb above the ‘Men of Steel’ with a victory while Jamshedpur (13 points from 8 matches) could become the table-topper with a win. CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic wants his team, which is struggling at the moment, to come up with a positive response against JFC that has no dearth of quality in its ranks.





“I have spoken to my players. We cannot give up because [of the fact that] we have lost two games [in a row]. We need to have the same desire. When you have a target in front, you need to give everything for it. That is what I want from my players. I am sure that the players will fight back and give their best,” said Bandovic at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.





“We need to be mentally strong and we need to stay positive. It (Jamshedpur) is a strong team that plays direct football and uses the high press. It knows what it is doing. It is very good in set-pieces. It has players who are strong individually,” Bandovic went on to add during the interaction.





The Chennaiyin defence was a tough nut to crack in the first quarter of the season, but was carved open by both Kerala and Bengaluru. After conceding just four goals in its opening six ISL matches, CFC shipped in as many as seven in its last two games.





When asked what should be done to stop the leakage of goals, Bandovic responded: “We need to stay compact [while defending]. We need to have good communication [on the field]. It (JFC) is dangerous in counter-attacks. When we are attacking, we need to position ourselves well [in all areas of the pitch]. We need to put pressure on the ball as soon as we lose it.”





But, the backline will have to cope with the absence of the versatile Ariel Borysiuk, who has been ruled out of the Jamshedpur clash because of a groin issue.