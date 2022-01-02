Chennaiyin pulls off a coup as Valskis returns ‘home’

Chennai :

Indian Super League 2019-20 ‘Golden Boot’ winner Nerijus Valskis, nicknamed Nerka, is back to the club that he refers to as his ‘home’. And, his return to Chennaiyin FC couldn’t have come at a better time.





With CFC losing a gem in creative force Rafael Crivellaro to a muscle injury, Valskis’ switch from Jamshedpur FC on the very first day of the winter transfer window – January 1 – could be seen as a silver lining. The Lithuanian striker had been one of Chennaiyin’s crown jewels before moving in the reverse direction in the summer of 2020.





Valskis had racked up 15 goals and 6 assists in 20 appearances to drive CFC to the ISL Season 6 final, which the two-time winner ultimately lost to the now-defunct ATK. “I am very excited and happy to be back home, and to wear the blue shirt again,” said Valskis, who has agreed a Chennaiyin contract that runs until the end of the ongoing ISL 2021-22 in Goa.





CFC has been lackadaisical at the top end of the pitch, rippling the net only eight times in as many matches. So, the club’s head coach Bozidar Bandovic expects Valskis to be a thorn in the opposition defence whenever he steps on the field in a Chennaiyin kit in the remainder of the season.





“I have known Valskis for many years (both were a part of the Thai League a few years ago). We were looking for a foreigner, because we played the first part of the season with [just] five overseas members in the squad. We were looking for a player who would bring us the goals,” Bandovic told reporters at a virtual media conference.





“He (Valskis) is a good player and knows the team. He also knows the League. He was the best option we could go ahead with. I believe that he will help [us for the rest of ISL 8],” added Bandovic. The Montenegrin manager, however, stated that Valskis would not be involved in Sunday’s fixture at Bambolim against Jamshedpur, for whom the 34-year-old struck 10 goals during his one-and-a-half season spell.





“He (Valskis) will start training with us on Sunday. He will be ready to play on January 8 [against FC Goa at Bambolim],” said Bandovic. Saturday can’t come soon enough for the Chennaiyin faithful!