India fined for slow over-rate in first South Africa Test

The victorious India team was on Friday fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the first Test here.
Centurion: India will also lose one point from its ICC Men’s World Test Championship tally due to the offence, the ICC said. Elite panel match referee Andrew Pycroft imposed the sanction after India ended one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele levelled the charge.
