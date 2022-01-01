Ganguly discharged, to be in isolation for 2 weeks

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was on Friday discharged from a hospital here after being treated for COVID-19, but will remain in home isolation for the next two weeks.
Kolkata: Ganguly will be in home isolation under doctors’ supervision and has not been infected with the Omicron variant, hospital authorities said. “We have discharged Ganguly this (Friday) afternoon. He will have to be in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors’ observation. After that, the next course of treatment will be decided,” said a hospital official. The 49-year-old was rushed to the Woodlands Multi-speciality Hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test came positive for COVID-19.
