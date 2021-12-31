KL Rahul to lead India in South Africa ODIs, injured Rohit misses out

Rahul, who is currently the vice-captain of the Test team in South Africa, will now lead the ODI team in absence of Rohit while pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.
BCCI announces Team India for 3 ODI series against South Africa: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar pic.twitter.com/Hq5FHql0zg— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021
Other members of Team India for three ODI series against South Africa are: Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, says per BCCI— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021
