U-19 cricket: Chhattisgarh defeats Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu bowed out of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19 competition) after going down to Chhattisgarh by 70 runs on the final day of the Elite Group C four-day match at the Kholvad Gymkhana Ground in Surat on Thursday. With the victory in the virtual knockout fixture, Chhattisgarh qualified for the pre-quarterfinals. Chasing a target of 362, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 291 in its second innings. Opener B Sachin (100 off 157 balls, 13 fours) and AB Dhiyash (66 off 150 balls, 7 fours) impressed with a century and fifty respectively, but the duo received little support from Tamil Nadu teammates.





Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 221 & 329/9 decl. bt Tamil Nadu 189 & 291 in 84.1 overs (B Sachin 100, A Badrinath 29, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 28, AB Dhiyash 66, SR Athish 41, Deepak Yadav 3/41, Deepak Singh 3/46, Mayank Yadav 2/47); Points: Chhattisgarh 6(21); TN 0 (15)