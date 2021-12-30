ICF clinches women’s volleyball crown

The ICF (Chennai) team members pose with their winning medals

Chennai :

ICF (Chennai) emerged victorious in the Chennai District Women Volleyball League Championship, which was hosted at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium between Monday and Wednesday.





ICF won all three of its ‘Super League’ matches to clinch the top prize, with SDAT SHE securing second place after bagging two victories.





Victor ICF was awarded the Rathna Stores Trophy while SDAT SHE took home the Cosco Trophy. Dr Sivanthi women’s team and Chennai City Police finished third and fourth respectively.





RESULTS: Super League matches: SDAT SHE bt Dr Sivanthi 25-11, 27-25, 25-13; ICF (Chennai) bt Chennai City Police 25-10, 25-12, 25-12; SDAT SHE bt Chennai City Police 25-19, 25-9, 25-13; ICF (Chennai) bt Dr Sivanthi 25-23, 25-17, 25-9. RANKINGS: First – ICF (Chennai); Second – SDAT SHE; Third – Dr Sivanthi; Fourth – Chennai City Police.