Tamil Nadu U-19 team set a target of 362

Chennai :

Chhattisgarh, which began Wednesday on its overnight score of 78 for 3, declared its second innings after accumulating 329 for 9. No.10 Aayush Singh Thakur (46 off 35 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) scored quick runs for Chhattisgarh at the end while left-arm spinner P Vignesh (4/76) was the pick of the Tamil Nadu bowlers. At stumps on Day Three, Tamil Nadu was 39 for 1, needing 323 more runs for a positive result on the final day.





Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 221 & 329/9 decl. in 105 overs (Mayank Verma 91, Shashwat Sharda 28, Pratham Singh Thakur 57, Deepak Yadav 61*, Dev Aditya Singh 29, Aayush Singh Thakur 46, P Vignesh 4/76, VP Diran 3/73, A Mohammed Tibiyan 2/53) vs Tamil Nadu 189 & 39/1 in 9 overs (B Sachin 29*)