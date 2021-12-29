Covid-19: I-League December 30, 31 matches postponed, confirms AIFF

New Delhi :

"Acting on the advice, the Committee hence, unanimously decided to postpone the Hero I-League 2021-22 matches for the next round which were scheduled on December 30-31, 2021," the AIFF said in a statement.

"The Committee deliberated at length about the current situation wherein positive cases have been detected among participating teams in the ongoing Hero I-League 2021-22, and also took into serious consideration Dr Mahajan's suggestions to adhere to medical parameters, and move forward together without making any compromise on the health of the players which is of paramount importance," The AIFF said.

The I-League tweeted on Wednesday, informing about the positive COVID-19 cases, saying, "There have (been) some positive cases reported among certain #HeroILeague teams. The League is keeping a close tab on it and have already spoken to the clubs. In addition, an emergency meeting of the League Committee has also been summoned in the afternoon. Further details soon."

Besides, Subrata Dutta, senior vice president, AIFF and Chairman League Committee, the AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das and League CEO Sunando Dhar have attended the meeting.

"All players, staff, and referees have already been tested today, and will be tested again on January 1 and January 3, 2022 respectively. The League will review the situation once all test results come in on January 4, 2022, and reach a consensus thereafter including the next round matches on Jan 4-5. Meanwhile, all the players who have tested positive have already been moved to isolation with AIFF monitoring and arranging for subsequent regular medical consultations," the statement read.

The I-League, which started on December 26 with the game between Manipuri club Tiddim Road Athletic United (TRAU) FC and Indian Arrows at the Mohun Bagan ground here, is being held across three venues -- the Mohun Bagan Ground, the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani and the Naihati Stadium in Naihati.