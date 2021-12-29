Wed, Dec 29, 2021

India 174 all out, South Africa need 305 runs to win

Published: Dec 29,202105:59 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

1st Test, Day 4: India 327 and 174 all out (R Pant 34, Rabada 4/42), South Africa 197, target of 305 runs to win

South Africa need 305 runs for a victory (Image Source: Twitter/@ICC)
South Africa need 305 runs for a victory (Image Source: Twitter/@ICC)
Chennai: 1st Test, Day 4: India 327 and 174 all out (R Pant 34, Rabada 4/42), South Africa 197, target of 305 runs to win.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4: India all out at 174 runs in their second innings, set a target of 305 for South Africa

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations