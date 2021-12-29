Rohit Sharma lauds Shami for scalping 200 Test wickets

Centurion :

India white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma praised pacer Mohammed Shami as the latter completed his 200 wickets in Test cricket on Tuesday. Shami achieved this feat after taking a fifer on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.





"Double hundred is a special number #200," tweeted Rohit. Former India batter VVS Laxman also hailed the Men in Blue for their fine performance against the Proteas.





Double hundred is a special number 😉 #200 👏 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 28, 2021









"After a fabulous innings from Rahul on Day 1, an outstanding display of seam bowling from Shami. 5 wkts and a great way to get to 200 Test Wickets. With his fine spell, India take a commanding 130 run lead. Wishing for the batsman to capitalise & set a big target for South Africa," tweeted VVS Laxman. "Well done @MdShami11 #200testwickets well bowled," tweeted former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.









After a fabulous innings from Rahul on Day 1,an outstanding display of seam bowling from Shami. 5 wkts and a great way to get to 200 Test Wickets.

With his fine spell,India take a commanding 130 run lead. Wishing for the batsman to capitalise & set a big target for South Africa pic.twitter.com/UheFlIZXo9 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 28, 2021













Coming to the match, India might have lost Mayank Agarwal's at the cusp of the stumps but the visitors still ended Day Three of the first Test against South Africa in the driver's seat on Tuesday. India had bundled out South Africa for 197 in the third session before the hosts lost Mayank's wicket minutes before the end of the play. Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul then took India to 16/1 at stumps with a lead of 146 runs.