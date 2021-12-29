Tamil Nadu match interestingly poised

Chennai :

A disciplined bowling performance by Chhattisgarh enabled it to take a handy lead of 110 runs against Tamil Nadu at stumps on the second day’s play of the BCCI – Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19) Elite ‘C’ - Fifth Round match in Surat on Tuesday.





TN wicketkeeper SR Athish who contributed with a useful 40 and VS Karthick Manikandan who chipped in with 26 added 63 runs for the seventh wicket to take their team to 189.





BRIEF SCORES: Chhattisgarh 221 & 78/3 in 29 overs (Mayank Verma 41 batting) vs Tamil Nadu 189 in 61.1 overs (SR Athish 40, Vijay Yadav 3/29)