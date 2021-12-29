Income Tax, Chennai City Police enter semi-finals

Dr. Sivanthi women’s team defeated Chennai City Police 25-14, 25-7, 25-11 in the Super league of the Chennai District volleyball championship

Representative image Chennai : Results: Women: SDAT SHE bt GKM 25-20, 25-13; ICF (Chennai) bt Sports Hostel 25-23, 25-11; Chennai City Police bt Tamilnadu Police 25-18, 27-25; Life Sports Academy bt Dr. Sivanthi Foundation 25-11, 26-28, 25-13; Future Bright bt Vinny Sports 25-18, 11-25, 25-22

Super league: Dr. Sivanthi bt Chennai City Police 25-14, 25-7, 25-11; ICF (Chennai) bt SDAT SHE 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.

Results of Chennai District 'B' division league championship: Men: QF: Income Tax bt ESIC 25-15, 25-14, 25-17; Chennai City Police bt SDAT SHE 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20