Shami becomes 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Centurion :

Mohammed Shami on Tuesday achieved the milestone of 200 Test wickets after removing Kagiso Rabada on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday. The 31-year-old pacer is third-fastest among Indian pacers to reach the landmark, achieving it in his 55th Test match.

Rabada's wicket was also Shami's fifth of the innings. He is the 11th Indian bowler to pick up 200 or more wickets and only the fifth fast bowler to reach the milestone. Shami is only behind Kapil Dev (434), Ishant Sharma (311), Zaheer Khan (311), and Javagal Srinath (236), at the moment.

Displaying his superlative bowling, Shami celebrated the milestone by getting his 6th five-wicket haul in Tests. Shami ran through the South Africa top-order, getting the wickets of Keegan Petersen and Aiden Markram before returning to get a well-set Temba Bavuma. He led the bowling attack as South Africa were bowled out for 197, trailing India by 130 runs on the first innings score.

A list of India pacers who took 200 or more wickets in Tests:

Kapil Dev - 434 in 227 innings

Zaheer Khan - 311 in 165 innings

Ishant Sharma - 311 in 185 innings

Javagal Srinath - 236 in 121 innings

Mohammed Shami - 200 in 103 innings