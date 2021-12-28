1st Test, Day 3: India 327 and 16/1 at Stumps against South Africa 197, lead by 146 runs

Chennai :

India were 16/1 at stumps, leading South Africa by 146 runs on the third day of the first Test of the three-match series, at SuperSport Park, here on Tuesday.





After bowling out South Africa for 197 in their first innings, India -- who scored 327 in their first innings -- lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal (4) in the sixth over of their second innings. However, KL Rahul (5 not out) and nightwatchman Shardul Thakur (4 not out) denied Proteas any other wicket at the end of play on Day 3.

Earlier in the day, India had a dramatic collapse as they lost seven wickets for 55 runs to get bowled out for 327 in the morning session.

Overall, a total of 18 wickets fell across three innings during an action-packed day's play, which is the most in a day in a Test in Centurion. The previous most being 16 on the third day of the Test between South Africa and New Zealand in 2007/08.

Brief scores:

India 327 in 105.3 overs (KL Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 6-71, Kagiso Rabada 3-72) and 16-1 in 6 overs lead South Africa 197 all out (Temba Bavuma 52, Quinton de Kock 34; Mohammed Shami 5/44) by 146 runs