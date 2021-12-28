Lunch Day 3: Ngidi grabs six as India collapse to 327, SA 21/1

Lungi Ngidi bowled a fiery morning spell to run through the Indian middle-order as South Africa restricted the visitors to 327 on day three of the first Test.





On a pitch spruced up by the second day's persistent rainfall, Lungi made full use of the underlying moisture to finish with figures of 6 for 71 in 24 overs as India lost 7 wickets for 55 runs starting from an overnight score of 272 for 3.





Ngidi did get a lot of support from Kagiso Rabada, whose 3 for 72 also had centurion KL Rahul (123)'s wicket.





However, India did strike back before the lunch with Jasprit Bumrah's unplayable away swinger found opposition skipper Dean Elgar's (1) outside edge. South Africa went into the break with the scoreboard reading 21 for one. Aiden Markram (9 batting) and Keegan Petersen (11 batting) were at the crease.





The morning belonged to Ngidi and Rabada as the Supersport Park track stayed true to its reputation of quickening up as time progressed.





The bounce was more and the length that Rabada and Nigidi bowled consistently was a touch fuller compared to the first day.





Unlike the opening day, the two overnight batters Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane (48) didn't get anything short or wide to get going first up.





It was Rabada, who drew the first blood on the day with a well-directed short ball aimed at Rahul's rib-cage.





The batter simply couldn't manage the pull-shot and the tickle landed in Quinton de Kock's gloves.





In the case of Rahane, Ngidi hadn't provided enough length for the drive and the ball reared up from length to take his edge and into keeper's gloves.





Ravichandran Ashwin's batting in SENA countries has gone downhill and the leading edge that lobbed up to Keshav Maharaj was a result of not being able to negotiate extra bounce generated by Ngidi.





Rishabh Pant's (8)'s dismissal was a carbon copy of Cheteshwar Pujara's where an angular delivery climbed up and it was an easy bat-pad catch for forwarding short leg.





Bumrah (14) did hit a few boundaries to take the score past 325 which was at least 75 runs short of what India had envisaged at the start.



