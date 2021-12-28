Under-19 cricket: TN spinner Aaditya impresses on Day 1

Chennai :

Left-arm spinner B Aaditya (5/62) bagged a five-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu bowled Chhattisgarh out for 221 on the opening day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Elite Group C four-day match at the Kholvad Gymkhana Ground in Surat here.





Chhattisgarh’s decision to bat first after winning the toss on Monday didn’t work out, courtesy of disciplined bowling by Aaditya. It was Aaditya’s third five-wicket milestone of the season.





In reply to Chhattisgarh’s first-innings total, Tamil Nadu was 17 without loss at stumps.





Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 221 in 83 overs (Mayank Yadav 46, Mayank Verma 46, Deepak Yadav 27, Vijay Yadav 36*, B Aaditya 5/62, VS Karthick Manikandan 2/38) vs Tamil Nadu 17/0 in 5 overs