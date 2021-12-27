Australia calls the shots on Boxing Day

Melbourne :

England was bowled out for 185 on Sunday, before Australia reached 61 for 1 at stumps. Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and invited an under-siege England to bat first on a green-tinged pitch. The tourist, which was humiliated in a 275-run defeat in Adelaide, was tottering at 61 for 3 at lunch.





By tea, England was in serious trouble at 128 for 6, having lost the key wicket of skipper Joe Root for 50 (82 balls, 4 fours). World No.1-ranked bowler Cummins (3/36), off-spinner Nathan Lyon (3/36) and left-arm quick Mitchell Starc (2/54) combined to keep the pressure on England’s batters.





Cummins ripped through the England top-order, scalping three in the opening session, after rain delayed the start of play by 30 minutes. Australia bagged another three wickets in the second session, dismissing Root and Stokes (25 off 60 balls, 2 fours, 1 six). Debutant Scott Boland (1/48), playing at his home state ground, got his first Test wicket by trapping Mark Wood (6) leg before.





Jonny Bairstow hit 35 (75 balls, 3 fours) before falling as he edged a bouncer from Starc to gully. David Warner (38 off 42 balls, 5 fours) and Marcus Harris (20 batting off 51 balls, 3 fours) shared an opening stand of 57 for Australia, with the former caught at gully.





Brief scores: England 185 in 65.1 overs (J Root 50, P Cummins 3/36, N Lyon 3/36) vs Australia 61/1 in 16 overs (D Warner 38)