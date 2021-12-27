Chennai volleyball: Gurunanak has mixed day

Gurunanak College won one match and lost another contest on the opening day of the Chennai District ‘B’ Division Volleyball League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, here on Sunday.

Representative image Chennai : Results: Wisdom VBC bt Gurunanak College 25-16, 25-18; Hindustan IST bt Velachery Spikers 25-21, 25-16; ESIC bt Nethaji Sports 25-12, 25-13; Vijay Friends bt St Bede’s 25-14, 25-22; Chennai Friends bt KLJMC 25-20, 25-23; SRM Academy bt Friends Sports 25-11, 25-14; Sacred Heart Friends bt AKC Foundation 25-12, 25-13 Gurunanak College bt Mini Sports 25-23, 25-17; Hindustan IST bt Choolai Friends 25-6, 25-12

North, Chennai bt Right Track 25-19, 25-16; ICF bt Maiyam 25-10, 25-16; Life Sports Academy bt John Memorial 25-16, 25-16; SDAT SHE bt Right Track 25-10, 25-10; Chennai City Police bt CSF 25-11, 25-16; Nethaji VBC bt St. Peters 25-14, 25-11 Related Tags : Chennai volleyball | Gurunanak College | Chennai District ‘B’ Division | Volleyball League Championship