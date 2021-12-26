Sun, Dec 26, 2021

1st Test, Day 1: India 157/2 in 57 overs against South Africa at tea in Centurion

Published: Dec 26,202106:37 PM by PTI

Opener Mayank Agarwal made 60 while Cheteshwar Pujara was out for a duck.

South Africa vs India, 1st Test, Day 1: India 157/2 at Tea break (AFP)
Centurion:
India reached 157 for 2 at tea on the first day of the opening Test against South Africa here on Sunday. KL Rahul was going strong on 68 and captain Virat Kohli was giving him company on 19 at the break.

Brief Scores: India: 157 for 2 in 57 overs (Mayank Agarwal 60, KL Rahul 68 batting, Virat Kohli 19 batting; Lungi Ngidi 2/35).

