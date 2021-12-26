Sun, Dec 26, 2021

1st Test, Day 1: Mayank Agarwal hits half-century, India 90/0 in 29.1 overs against SA in Centurion

Mayank Agarwal was batting on 46 and KL Rahul was giving him company on 29 after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in overcast conditions.

A brilliant 100-run partnership comes up between Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul (Image Source: Twitter/@BCCI)
India reached 83 for no loss at lunch on the first day of the opening Test against South Africa here on Sunday. Mayank Agarwal was batting on 46 and KL Rahul was giving him company on 29 after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in overcast conditions.

Brief Score: India: 83 for no loss in 28 overs (Mayank AGarwal 46 batting, KL Rahul 29 batting).

