India win toss, opt to bat in first Test against South Africa

Centurion :

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in overcast conditions against South Africa in the opening Test of the three-match series here on Sunday.





India have gone in with three front-line pacers in Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Shardul Thakur, with Ravichandran Ashwin being the lone spinner.





In the middle-order, both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been picked in the side.





Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen is making his Test debut for South Africa, Wiaan Mulder is playing as an all-rounder, with Keshav Maharaj being the team's only spinner. Teams: India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.





South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.