‘B’ Division Volleyball from today

Representative image.
Chennai:
The Chennai District Volleyball Association will host the ‘B’ Division League Championship for Men at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here between December 26 and 30. 

A total of 35 teams are set to participate in the championship, which will be conducted in a league-cum-knockout format. 

The winning team will be presented the AK Chithrapandian Memorial Trophy while the runner-up will take home the SNJ Trophy, stated a press release. 

The tournament is sponsored by SNJ Group of Companies and its inauguration will take place on Sunday in the presence of esteemed guests.

