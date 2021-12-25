Sai Siddharth, Akshaya Shree adjudged the best athletes

St. Joseph’s College won the overall title in the men’s section

Thiruchirapalli :

St. Joseph’s College, having won 16 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals, clinched the overall title in the men’s section while National College (7 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze) bagged the overall crown in the women’s category at the meet that was conducted by Jamal Mohamed College at the Anna Stadium.





As many as 1,200 male and female athletes from 77 colleges participated at the annual event. While the men’s section had 20 disciplines, the women’s had 19.





Bharathidasan University vice-chancellor M Selvam had inaugurated the meet in the presence of MRASC (Thathanoor) principal S Sekar, HH The Rajah’s College (Pudukkottai) principal C Thiruchelvam, as well as Jamal Mohamed College principal S Ismail Mohideen and its syndicate members.





Bharathidasan University registrar G Ganapathy distributed the prizes while Urumu Dhanalakshmi College principal ER Ravichandran, women’s tournament convener NS Sivakumar and men’s event convener BS Sha in Sha graced the occasion.



