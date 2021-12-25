Odisha holds Goa to 1-1 draw

Vasco da Gama :

Central defender Ivan Gonzalez (42’) gave Goa the lead in the first half, but its joy was short-lived as Jonathas de Jesus (53’) equalised for Odisha early on in the second period. The game got off to a cagey start before Gonzalez helped Goa take the lead. Aiban Dohling got on the end of a free-kick and sprinted in front of the OFC defenders to flick the ball for Gonzalez, who tapped it into the net.





It didn’t take Odisha long to restore parity as Jonathas got on the scoresheet after Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh failed to clear a dangerous ball. The striker was on hand to tap home from close after sprinting in towards the far post.