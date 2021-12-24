I had already retired as a cricketer: Harbhajan

Chennai :

“There comes a time in your life when you must take some tough decisions and move ahead. I have been planning to make this announcement for the last few years, but I was waiting for the right moment to share it with all of you: today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket,” said Harbhajan, who picked up 711 international wickets and 150 IPL scalps during his decorated career that spanned over two decades.





“In many ways, I had already retired as a cricketer, but hadn’t been able to make a formal announcement. I haven’t been an active cricketer for a while. But I had a commitment to Kolkata Knight Riders, and wanted to spend the (2021) IPL season with them. But during the season itself, I had made up my mind to retire.”





Harbhajan, now 41, made his international debut against Australia in Bengaluru in March 1998, bagging two wickets in an eight-wicket defeat. He went on to play 103 Tests for India, taking 417 wickets at an average of 32.46. His innings-best figures of 8 for 84 and match-best of 15 for 217 came during India’s 2-1 series win over Australia in 2001.





While the partnership between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid drew the most attention in the final Test in Kolkata, Harbhajan played a key role in the victory, taking as many as 13 wickets. Harbhajan featured in 236 ODIs, taking 269 wickets at 33.35, including four for Asia XI in the 2007 Afro-Asian Cup.





Nicknamed Bhajji, Harbhajan played 28 T20Is to accumulate 25 wickets at 25.32. With 707 strikes, he is India's second-most successful bowler in international cricket, trailing only ace leg-spinner Anil Kumble’s 953. “It has been a beautiful journey over 25 years, right from the gullies of Jalandhar to becoming the Turbanator of India,” Harbhajan said in a statement.





“Nothing has been more motivating for me than stepping out on the field while wearing the India jersey. Like every Indian cricketer, I wished to bid goodbye in an India jersey, but fate had something else in store for me. Irrespective of the sides I represented, I have always given my 100% commitment to ensure my team finishes on top – whetherit was India, Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, KKR or county teams of Surrey and Essex.”





Harbhajan represented four-time title-winner Chennai in IPL 2018 and 2019, picking up 23 wickets in as many outings, before pulling out of the 13th edition of the League due to personal reasons. The 41-year-old spent a majority of his IPL career with Mumbai, donning the blue jersey for 10 seasons.





While he achieved a lot in Indian colours across all formats, including being a key member of the title-winning 50-over World Cup squad in 2011 and the winning T20 World Cup team in 2007, the performance in the 2001 home series against Australia could occupy the top spot.





“If you ask me about my cricket career, my first real happiness was the hat-trick I took in Kolkata, becoming the first Indian bowler to do so in a Test match. I also got 32 wickets in the three Tests in that series, which is still a record,” he said.





“Following this, the T20 World Cup win 2007 and the [ODI] World Cup win in 2011 were most important for me. Those were moments that I can neither forget nor express in words as to how big that happiness was for me,” added Harbhajan, who was conferred the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, in 2009.





Harbhajan also said that he has “no idea” what he would do in the future, but that it would be connected to the game. “Cricket was, is and will always be an important part of my life. I have served Indian cricket for years, and will continue to strive to serve them in the future,” said Harbhajan, one of the best spinners of his generation.





“I have no idea about the future, but whatever I am today is because of cricket. I will be immensely happy if I can be of help to Indian cricket in any role in the future. Now I begin a new chapter in my life, which starts with its own challenges. Believe me, your Turbanator is ready for the examination! Just keep showering your love on me.”