Indian sports fraternity wishes Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra on his 24th birthday

At the Tokyo Olympics this year, Neeraj became only the second Indian individual gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra. He also became the first Indian Olympian to claim the yellow metal in athletics. Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal tweeted: "Wish u very happy birthday champion @Neeraj_chopra1. Wish u a great year ahead."









Wish u very happy birthday champion @Neeraj_chopra1 . Wish u a great year ahead . pic.twitter.com/w7PYXPGlZi — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) December 24, 2021









"Happy birthday to Olympic gold medalist and India's darling, younger brother Neeraj Chopra," London 2012 bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt wrote on Facebook. Tokyo Olympian wrestler Sonam Malik took to Twitter and wrote: "Many Many Happy returns of the day @Neeraj_chopra1 Sir."

















"Happy Birthday @Neeraj_chopra1 Sir," bronze medallist of World Boxing Championship 2021, Akash Kumar tweeted. Neeraj is currently amid his off-season training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California, USA. He is currently preparing for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the prestigious training centre.











