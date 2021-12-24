Innings win for Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Resuming from its overnight score of 265 for six, Himachal Pradesh was bowled out for 309 with B Aaditya taking five wickets for 104 runs. This was Aaditya’s second five-wicket haul in four matches in this competition. Tamil Nadu will next take on Chhattisgarh in its fifth league match on December 27. Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 170 & 309 in 79.5 overs (Raghav Angra 64, Vaibhav S Kalta 65, Daksh N Narayan 40, B Aaditya 5/104) lost to Tamil Nadu 580/2 decl. Points: Tamil Nadu 7 (15); HP 0 (8)



