Innings win for Tamil Nadu

Bangalore :

Girish Maruti Ernak secured a HIGH 5 (7 tackle points) and was ably accompanied by teammate Parvesh Bhainswal (4 raid points) as Gujarat secured an important victory to open its campaign.





The teams traded blows early in the second half with Jaipur raider Arjun Deshwal securing his Super 10. Despite the best efforts from the raiders, there was nothing to separate both sides, with both defences keeping it tight. With six minutes remaining in the match, the scores were tied 25-25.





Gujarat’s left corner Girish Ernak secured his HIGH 5 (5 or more tackle points) but the advantage kept see-sawing. At the other end Sandeep Dhull matched Ernak’s exploits with bold tackles from the Jaipur left corner. Ravinder Pahal secured an important tackle in a Do-or-Die situation for Jaipur Pink Panthers and that proved to be vital in handing advantage to Gujarat. Parvesh Bhainswal then followed it up with a successful tackle for Gujarat to inflict an ALL OUT on Panthers in the final minute to open up a 6-point lead and eventually win the match.



