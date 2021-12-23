Labuschagne is world No 1 in ICC Test Rankings

Indian captain Virat Kohli slipped a notch to be placed seventh in the latest ICC rankings for Test batters even as Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne.
Dubai: Indian captain Virat Kohli slipped a notch to be placed seventh in the latest ICC rankings for Test batters even as Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, riding on his prolific Ashes form, displaced England skipper Joe Root to become the new world number one. Rohit Sharma remained static at fifth position. Among bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin is still in second place behind Australia skipper Pat Cummins.
