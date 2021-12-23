Boopathi, Sachin complete double hundreds for TN

Chennai :

Boopathi (219 not out off 241 balls, 30 fours, 2 sixes) and Sachin (218 not out off 402 balls, 21 fours, 2 sixes) picked up from where they left off at the end of the second day, with Tamil Nadu declaring its first innings after accumulating a mammoth 580/2. The unbroken third-wicket stand between Sachin and Boopathi was worth a massive 376 runs off 73.4 overs. Himachal, which was behind by 410 runs at the end of the opening exchanges, trailed by 145 runs with four second-innings wickets left in the bank.





BRIEF SCORES: Himachal Pradesh 170 & 265/6 in 72 overs (Raghav Angra 64, Vaibhav S Kalta 65*, Daksh N Narayan 40, B Aaditya 3/97) vs Tamil Nadu 580/2 decl. in 142 overs (R Vimal Khumar 92, B Sachin 218*, A Badrinath 41, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 219*)