Boopathi, Sachin complete double hundreds for TN

Dec 23,2021

M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar and B Sachin completed their double hundreds on Day Three of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Elite Group C four-day match as Tamil Nadu inched closer to victory against Himachal Pradesh at the CK Pithawala Ground in Surat on Wednesday.

Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (left) with Sachin
Chennai:
Boopathi (219 not out off 241 balls, 30 fours, 2 sixes) and Sachin (218 not out off 402 balls, 21 fours, 2 sixes) picked up from where they left off at the end of the second day, with Tamil Nadu declaring its first innings after accumulating a mammoth 580/2. The unbroken third-wicket stand between Sachin and Boopathi was worth a massive 376 runs off 73.4 overs. Himachal, which was behind by 410 runs at the end of the opening exchanges, trailed by 145 runs with four second-innings wickets left in the bank.

BRIEF SCORES: Himachal Pradesh 170 & 265/6 in 72 overs (Raghav Angra 64, Vaibhav S Kalta 65*, Daksh N Narayan 40, B Aaditya 3/97) vs Tamil Nadu 580/2 decl. in 142 overs (R Vimal Khumar 92, B Sachin 218*, A Badrinath 41, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 219*)

