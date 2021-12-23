Positive cases to be isolated, but games to continue: CSA

New Delhi :

While there is a specific agreement where the BCCI can pull out of the tour in case the situation in South Africa, where the Omicron variant cases are on the rise, worsens, a senior official said that it is not contemplating any such move now.





“There is an agreed medical protocol between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” the CSA provided Manjra’s comments.





“Considering that everyone within the Bio-Secure Environments (BSE) and the broader cricket ecosystem will be vaccinated, any positive case will isolate within their designated hotel room if clinically stable, or an alternate space within the hotel,” he added.





“They will remain under the care of their respective team doctors. Any contacts (close or incidental) will continue playing and training with non-pharmaceutical interventions strictly observed. All team members will undergo symptom screening and COVID-19 testing daily, and the tour will proceed as planned,” added Manjra.