India beats Pakistan to win bronze

Dhaka :

The Manpreet Singh-led India, which had topped the round-robin stage but shockingly went down to Japan in the semi-finals, had to play out of its skin to outwit Pakistan and finish on the podium. In the third-fourth place fixture, India pressed hard and created numerous chances, including 11 penalty corners.





The India team took the lead in the very first minute through Harmanpreet Singh before Sumit (45th), Varun Kumar (53rd) and Akashdeep Singh (57th) struck a goal each. Pakistan’s goals were scored by Afraz (10th), Abdul Rana (33rd) and Ahmed Nadeem (57th).





It was India’s second win over Pakistan in the tournament after having beaten it 3-1 in the round-robin phase. South Korea emerged as the champion after beating Japan 4-2 in a shootout following a 3-3 stalemate at the end of the regulation 60 minutes in the title decider.