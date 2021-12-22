Wed, Dec 22, 2021

Anahat Singh becomes first Indian girl to win Jr Squash Open in US

Published: Dec 22,2021

More than 850 squash junior players, representing 41 countries, participated in the World's largest junior individuals squash tournament.

Anahat Singh (Image Source: Twitter)
New Delhi:
13-year-old Delhi girl Anahat Singh became the first Indian to win the prestigious US Junior Squash Open at the Arlen Spectre Centre in Philadelphia.

According to information received here, Anahat won the title in the Under-15 category, beating Jayda Marei from Egypt 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5. Earlier, in the semifinals, she had beaten US national champion Dixon Hill 11-8, 11-9, 11-5.
 
