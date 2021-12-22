IPL mega auction likely to be held in Bengaluru on Feb 7 and 8

The BCCI is planning to hold the two-day mega IPL auction on February 7 and 8 in Bengaluru

The BCCI is planning to hold the two-day mega Indian Premier League auction on February 7 and 8 in Bengaluru, a senior BCCI official said on Wednesday.





It could well be the last mega auction that BCCI might conduct as most of the original IPL franchises want it to be discontinued.





"Unless the COVID-19 situation worsens, we will have the IPL mega auction in India. The two-day event will be held on February 7 and 8 and like other years, we plan to hold it in Bengaluru. Preparations are underway," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.





There were reports that auction will be held in the UAE but as of now, BCCI has no such plans.





However with the emergence of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and cases on the rise, the situation wil…