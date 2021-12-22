Sachin, Boopathi smash unbeaten tons

Chennai :

Opener B Sachin and skipper M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar smashed unbeaten centuries on Day Two of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Elite Group C match as Tamil Nadu extended its first-innings advantage over Himachal Pradesh to 319 runs at the CK Pithawala Ground in Surat on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu, which began on its overnight score of 118 without loss, rode on brilliant tons from the left-handed Sachin (178 batting off 353 balls, 15 fours, 2 sixes) and Boopathi (173 batting off 194 balls, 23 fours, 2 sixes) to end the day at 489 for 2. Sachin and Boopathi were involved in an unbroken third-wicket partnership that was worth 285 runs off 57.4 overs.





BRIEF SCORES: Himachal Pradesh 170 vs Tamil Nadu 489/2 in 126 overs (R Vimal Khumar 92, B Sachin 178*, A Badrinath 41, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 173*)